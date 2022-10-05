Drug peddler arrested in Budgam

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police in Budgam arrested a drug peddler and recovered the contraband substance from his possession.
A police party of PS Beerwah at a checkpoint established at Chewdara crossing near DIET Beerwah intercepted a vehicle (Hyundai Santro car) bearing registration number JK01F-2247 driven by Kousar Ali Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir resident of Wanihama Beerwah. During the search of the vehicle, a police party recovered 17.6 Kgs of poppy straw concealed in 4 nylon bags. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR number 143/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Beerwah and investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.