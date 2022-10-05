Drug peddler arrested in Budgam

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police in Budgam arrested a drug peddler and recovered the contraband substance from his possession.

A police party of PS Beerwah at a checkpoint established at Chewdara crossing near DIET Beerwah intercepted a vehicle (Hyundai Santro car) bearing registration number JK01F-2247 driven by Kousar Ali Mir son of Mohammad Abdullah Mir resident of Wanihama Beerwah. During the search of the vehicle, a police party recovered 17.6 Kgs of poppy straw concealed in 4 nylon bags. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.