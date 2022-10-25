Drug peddler arrested in Budgam

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Budgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party of Police Station Magam during patrolling at Peth Kanihama intercepted a person moving in a suspicious circumstance who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by alert police party. During the search, 105 grams of charas like substance was recovered from his possession.