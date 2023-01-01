Drug peddler arrested in Budgam

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Budgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

During the investigation of case FIR No. 209/2022 of Police Station Chadoora in which two drug peddlers were arrested yesterday, the investigating team arrested one more drug peddler who has been identified as Abdul Hameed Yatoo son of Abdul Khaliq Yatoo resident of Hayatpora Chadoora.