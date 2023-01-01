Drug peddler arrested in Budgam

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Budgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
During the investigation of case FIR No. 209/2022 of Police Station Chadoora in which two drug peddlers were arrested yesterday, the investigating team arrested one more drug peddler who has been identified as Abdul Hameed Yatoo son of Abdul Khaliq Yatoo resident of Hayatpora Chadoora.
On his disclosure, 34.5kgs of poppy straw (Fukki) like substance has been recovered. Further investigation into the case is going on and more arrests & recoveries are also expected.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.