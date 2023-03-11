Drug peddler arrested in Budgam

Srinagar: Police have arrested a drug peddler in Budgam and recovered contraband substances from his possession.

According to a press note, a police party of Police Station Beerwah at a checkpoint established at Lalpora crossing intercepted a suspicious person . He tried to flee from the spot but wasdetained by cops.

During search, 100grams of Charas like substance in the shape of rods wrapped in Maize Cob leaves (four number), three strips of Anxit-0.5 and 45 tablets of Alprazolam tablets were recovered from his possession.