Drug peddler arrested in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Taking stringent action against the drug peddlers and continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drug from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Ganderbal and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

Officers from Police Post Shadipora at a checkpoint established at Sheikzoo near River Jehlum intercepted Mubarak Shafi Reshi son of Mohd Shafi resident of Sheikhzoo.

During checking, officers were able to recover 70 grams of contraband substance from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station, a police statement said.