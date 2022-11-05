Drug peddler arrested in Ganderbal

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler in Ganderbal and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police party led by incharge police post Shadipora under the supervision of DySP Hqrs apprehended one person during patrolling at Wakura.
During the search, 11 kgs of cannabis powder (Bhang) was recovered from his possession.
He has been identified as Nazir Ahmad Rather @Kanwar son of Gh Mohidin Rather resident of Ganai Mohalla Wakura. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.