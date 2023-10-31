Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam

Kulgam: Continuing its unwavering efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party headed by SHO Police Station Qazigund during naka checking at Badragund intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 4 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Malik resident of Ladigen, Nussu. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 242/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.