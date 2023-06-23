Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam

Kulgam: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party headed by In-charge Police Post Frisal at a checkpoint established at Chenigam, Frisal intercepted a vehicle (auto) bearing registration No. JK18B-2131 driven by Rouf Ahmad Bhat resident of Chenigam. During search, 17 kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance was recovered from the vehicle. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in commission of crime was also seized.