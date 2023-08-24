Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam

Kulgam: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police party led by SHO PS Devsar at a specific checkpoint established at Malwan Crossing (near under construction police post) intercepted a person who after noticing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 8.05Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Allie resident of Malwan. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 72/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Devsar and further investigation has been taken up.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.