Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam

Kulgam: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party led by SHO PS Devsar at a specific checkpoint established at Malwan Crossing (near under construction police post) intercepted a person who after noticing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 8.05Kgs of Poppy Straw like contraband substance concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Allie resident of Malwan. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.