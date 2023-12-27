Kulgam, Dec 27: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A police party led by SHO Police Station Kulgam at a checkpoint established at Mahipora intercepted a vehicle (Santro Car) bearing registration number JK03C-4855 driven by one person identified as Aqib Mubarak resident of Chancer who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully.

During the search, 10 kgs of poppy straw-like substance was recovered from the vehicle. The accused has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 207/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kulgam and investigation has been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.