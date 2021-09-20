‘Drug peddler arrested in Sopore’

Sopore: A drug peddler was arrested along with heroin-like substance on the outskirts of Sopore, Police said Monday.

A statement of Police issued here said that it set up a checkpoint at Zindri Crossing and during checking, a pedestrian was intercepted while roaming in a suspicious manner near the checkpoint.

It said that when Police him, he tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended.

The statement said that during the search, 500 gm of heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession.

It said that the arrested person had been identified as Abdul Ahad War of Malpora Bomai, Sopore.

The statement said that a case under FIR No 54/2021 under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Bomai.