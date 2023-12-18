Drug peddler arrested in Sopore

Srinagar, Dec 18: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Sopore and recovered psychotropic substances from his possession.

A police party of Police Post Warpora headed by Incharge Police Post Warpora at a checkpoint established at Sangri Top Watlab apprehended a drug peddler identified as Rayees Ahmad Matta resident of Ashtingoo Bandipora. During the search, 128 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon plus were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Sopore and further investigation has been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.