Drug peddler booked under PIT-NDPS Act in Budgam

Srinagar: Police in Budgam have booked a notorious drug peddler under PIT-NDS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, a press release said.

It added that the notorious drug peddler identified as Ghulam  Nabi Ganaie @Sher Puj son of Gh. Mohd Ganaie resident of Chadoora has been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked notorious drug peddler has been detained and subsequently lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu.

