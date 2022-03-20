Drug peddler booked under PSA: Police

Kupwara, Mar 20: Kupwara police booked a notorious drug peddler under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Lolab area, an official said on Sunday.
He said that Hilal Rashid Khan, son of Abdul Rashid Khan resident of Maidanpora Lolab was arrested after obtaining his detention warrants from the competent authority.
"He was a habitual peddler of narcotics and also some criminal cases stand registered against him at Lalpora Police Station," he added.
Meanwhile, two other drug peddlers along with contraband substance were arrested by police on Sunday.
They have been identified as Ashiq Ahmad Rather son of Habibullah Rather resident of Kandi Kupwara and Waseem Ahmed Kaboo son of Farooq Ahmad Kaboo resident of Maratgaam, Handwara. Notably, Kupwara police have detained more than twelve drug peddlers under stringent PSA during this year so far.