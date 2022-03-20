Drug peddler booked under PSA: Police

Kupwara, Mar 20: Kupwara police booked a notorious drug peddler under Public Safety Act (PSA) in Lolab area, an official said on Sunday.

He said that Hilal Rashid Khan, son of Abdul Rashid Khan resident of Maidanpora Lolab was arrested after obtaining his detention warrants from the competent authority.

"He was a habitual peddler of narcotics and also some criminal cases stand registered against him at Lalpora Police Station," he added.