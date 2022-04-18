Drug peddlers arrested in Sopore, Kupwara

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 42/2022 under relevant sections of the law stands registered at Police Station Dangiwacha and investigation has been initiated

Meanwhile, Police in Kupwara have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A police party led by SHO Police Station Kupwara at a checkpoint established at Regipora Crossing intercepted four persons roaming in suspicious condition who tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended tactfully by the alert police party.

They have been identified as Rayees Ahmed Shah @ Rayees Kachur son of Gulam Mustafa resident of Andrahama Drugmulla, Mohd Ayoub Khan son of Habibulla Khan resident of Waterkhani Drugmulla, Matiul Rehman son of Majeeb-ul-Rehman resident of Neham Bagh West Bengal (AP Kupwara) and Shafiqul Rehman son of Attula Rehmam resident of Malda West Bengal (AP Kupwara).

During the search of the accused persons, Brown Sugar like narcotics substance has been recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.