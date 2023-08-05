Drug smuggler arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested a drug smuggler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from his possession. Besides, police destroyed wild cannabis in Bandipora.

A police party led by SHO PS Pattan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Mehmoodpora Pattan intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee but was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. During the search, 14Kgs of Poppy Straw concealed in a bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Hilal Ahmad Lone resident of Mehmoodpora Pattan. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation has been initiated. Moreover, Police in Bandipora along with Excise Department carried out a wild cannabis destruction drive from Main Market Nadikhai Sumbal to Markundal Chowk and its adjacent areas and destroyed wild cannabis cultivation spread over 9 Kanals of land. General public of these areas have hailed the efforts of the Police.