Drug smuggler arrested: Police

Baramulla: The Police have arrested a drug smuggler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession, a police spokesman said.

He said a Police party led by SHO Police Station Kunzer intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DL8CAW-6316 at a checkpoint established at Pinjoora crossing.

“The vehicle was driven by Rouf Ahmad Wani son of Nazir Ahmad Wani of Roshanabad Pinjoora. 105 grams of Charas- like substance were recovered from his possession,” the spokesman said. The accused has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.