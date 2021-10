Srinagar: Mostly dry and sunny weather conditions are expected in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh till Saturday. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to stay 'slightly above normal', Meterological Department officials said.

The day temperature in summer capital Srinagar city on Thursday was 24.4 degrees Celsius while it was 33.8 degrees Celsius in Jammu. Gulmarg remained the coldest place in the Union Territory with a maximum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius, MeT data said.