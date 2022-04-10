DSEK office: Out of bounds for the public?

The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), one of the very important public institutions in the Valley which would remain abuzz with the footfall of various stakeholders, appears to be slowly fading into oblivion.

And much to the surprise of many, the office, which would be a one-stop place to have their range of grievances addressed, appears to be getting out of bounds of the people, particularly the teaching community and other officers of the department.

These officers would visit the directorate to get their grievances addressed but now even the petty issues land in secretariat as the directorate pleads helplessness in resolving the grievances of the teachers and the officers.