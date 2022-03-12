DSW holds webinar on NEP 2020

Ganderbal: Dean Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a one day webinar "New Education Policy 2020: Academic Reforms and Curriculum Flexibility for Students" on Saturday.
Prof (Dr) Pankaj Arora, from University of Delhi delivered an extension lecture on the theme and explained how the NEP 2020 is beneficial and student friendly.
He discussed major structural reforms that were proposed by NEP and highlighted the provisions relating to free entry and free exit policy of NEP besides the Academic Bank Credit (ABC) reforms.
Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, in his address said, implementing NEP 2020 is surely a big challenge for the Universities as some of its provisions need further clarification and universities for this purpose need to work collectively to ensure effective mechanism for its implementation.
Registrar, Prof M. Afzal Zargar, highlighted key features of NEP and asked the students to get familiar with the policy. “Today's webinar was the conscious and meaningful effort of the University to enlighten the students to know and understand the latest provisions of NEP 2020.”
Dean School of Education, Prof Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, comprehensively discussed the policy and emphasised that students and teachers have to work together to implement it. He talked extensively on issues and provisions of NEP 2020.
Earlier, Dean DSW Dr. Mehraj Ud Din Shah, welcomed the guests and other participants and informed them that the event has been organised for the benefit of students.
Dy DSW Dr. Ishrat Bashir, conducted the programme proceedings and proposed the vote of thanks.