DSW holds webinar on NEP 2020

Ganderbal: Dean Students Welfare (DSW), Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised a one day webinar "New Education Policy 2020: Academic Reforms and Curriculum Flexibility for Students" on Saturday.

Prof (Dr) Pankaj Arora, from University of Delhi delivered an extension lecture on the theme and explained how the NEP 2020 is beneficial and student friendly.

He discussed major structural reforms that were proposed by NEP and highlighted the provisions relating to free entry and free exit policy of NEP besides the Academic Bank Credit (ABC) reforms.