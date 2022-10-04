Dual control of SMC, local admin hampers development in twin villages of Ganderbal

“We are still being told to approach many Bandipora district and Sumbal tehsil offices like PDD, PHE and R&B," he said. “This arrangement has torn us apart. We don’t know where to head for a multitude of official tasks. This dual control has halted the development of Safapora.” He said that the Safapora area should be under Ganderbal district for the convenience of the people.

"Surprisingly, the Safapora still is linked with the postal address of Baramulla district (193504) as it was part of Baramulla before 2007," Mohammad Sidiq, a civil society member said.

He said that they are suffering immensely due to the issue and wanted that it should be “delinked from Baramulla and linked with Ganderbal district for the convenience of the people.” The locals of both Pandach and Safapora areas have sought the intervention of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole in this regard.