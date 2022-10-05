Dussehra celebrated in Kashmir

Srinagar: Dussehra, the festival signifying the victory of good over evil, was celebrated today with religious fervour and enthusiasm in Srinagar.
The event was organized by Dastar, Samoh and Kadal Foundation led by Sanjay saraf.
Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus burnt giant effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnath erected adjacent to Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Srinagar which became a major attraction for devotees and onlookers.
Hundreds of people, including women and children including employees from PM Package deployed in Srinagar and other parts of Valley thronged the ground to witness the fireworks and the ritual of burning the effigies this evening.
The organizers of the event, Kashmiri, Samooh Foundation, Kadal Foundation, and Dastar Foundation led by Sanjay Saraf took lead in the celebrations. Among others, Sanjay Raina , Anita Chandpuri, and Faisal were also present on the occasion.