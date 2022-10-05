Dussehra celebrated in Kashmir

Srinagar: Dussehra, the festival signifying the victory of good over evil, was celebrated today with religious fervour and enthusiasm in Srinagar.

The event was organized by Dastar, Samoh and Kadal Foundation led by Sanjay saraf.

Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus burnt giant effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnath erected adjacent to Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium Srinagar which became a major attraction for devotees and onlookers.