Dusty, pot-holed BGSB University road leads to uproar in Rajouri

Rajouri: Poor condition of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGBSU) road triggered a protest.
Angry inhabitants of Dhani Dhar and Dhanore village areas of Rajouri on Wednesday took out a protest march against the poor road condition. The protestors kept the main road leading towards the premier institution blocked for over three hours.
A large number of villagers assembled at Dhani Dhar and blocked the road leading to the University from Rajouri town and stopped traffic.
Protesters said that work for the improvement of road between Rajouri town and University was started years ago and it was declared as an important project and work. Started in a fast mode in the initial state, later the work was slow.
Residents said that part of this road also connects with GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.
Protesters said that this road is presently in the worst condition and full of potholes. Dusty conditions make this road almost next to impossible for driving vehicles, especially two-wheelers.
They demanded all required pending procedures for construction of this road be completed in the shortest possible time so that work can be resumed on fast mode and be completed at the earliest.
A team of engineers from the Public Works Department and police reached the spot and pacified the protest assuring the villagers that maintenance of this road will be ensured very shortly and other steps will be taken so that the work on this project gets completed soon. On this assurance, protest was called off.