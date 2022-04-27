Dusty, pot-holed BGSB University road leads to uproar in Rajouri

A large number of villagers assembled at Dhani Dhar and blocked the road leading to the University from Rajouri town and stopped traffic.

Protesters said that work for the improvement of road between Rajouri town and University was started years ago and it was declared as an important project and work. Started in a fast mode in the initial state, later the work was slow.

Residents said that part of this road also connects with GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.

Protesters said that this road is presently in the worst condition and full of potholes. Dusty conditions make this road almost next to impossible for driving vehicles, especially two-wheelers.