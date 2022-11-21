DySP Rukhsar Ahmad dies in Saudi Arabia

Srinagar: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Rukhsar Ahmad presently posted at IR 10th Battallion at Mattan Anantnag died of cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia on Monday, officials said.

An official said that 55-year-old DySP Ahmad, a resident of Chandian Panjan area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district died due to cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia on Monday afternoon.