DYSS to launch cleanliness drives across J&K

Srinagar: The Department of Youth Services and Sports is launching massive cleanliness drives from October 1.
In this regard meeting was chaired by Director Youth Services and Sports Gazanfar Ali in this regard which was attended by Joint Director YSS (Kashmir) Bashir Ahmed, Deputy Director YSS (Central) Jatinder Mishra, DYSSOs of Kashmir division and other senior functionaries of YSS Department. District Youth Services and Sports Officers from all the 10 districts of Jammu division participated in the meeting through virtual mode. While stressing upon all the stakeholders that the forthcoming cleanliness programme should be organized in every nook and corner of the UT, Director YS&S has said that no habitat should be left unattended while disseminating awareness regarding clean waste, mainly single use plastic waste.
“To involve all segments of society, government organizations including PRIS, Non-Government organizations and to instill awareness and feeling of pride among citizens. To keep the surroundings clean and waste free. The programme would aim at making a People’s Movement through Jan Bhagidari,” he said.
Director said that the key activities of the programme should be Collection & disposal of waste through collection drives and door to door campaigns.