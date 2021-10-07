e-Office to remain down in J&K on Oct 9 for 10-12 hours

Jammu: The e-Office service in all government departments in J&K will remain down for about 10-12 hours during the intervening night of October 9 and 10.

The e-Office service will “face downtime 9 pm onwards on October 9 till 8 am on October 10, 2021” for its (e-Office’s) integration “with Parichay (two-factor authentication)” and for “updating its (e-Office’s) existing version to next level.”

“The integration and version update activities shall be undertaken in a single-go on October 9, 2021 (Saturday night) 2000 hours onwards for about 10-12 hours when e-Office shall remain non- functional. Therefore, it is advised that all e-Office users should conduct routine e-Office work either before or after pre-planned downtime, as per given timelines so that their respective e-Office functioning does not suffer due to it,” cautioned IT Secretary Amit Sharma in a circular.