e-Office to remain down in J&K on Oct 9 for 10-12 hours

Jammu: The e-Office service in all government departments in J&K will remain down for about 10-12 hours during the intervening night of October 9 and 10.
The e-Office service will “face downtime 9 pm onwards on October 9 till 8 am on October 10, 2021” for its (e-Office’s) integration “with Parichay (two-factor authentication)” and for “updating its (e-Office’s) existing version to next level.”
“The integration and version update activities shall be undertaken in a single-go on October 9, 2021 (Saturday night) 2000 hours onwards for about 10-12 hours when e-Office shall remain non- functional. Therefore, it is advised that all e-Office users should conduct routine e-Office work either before or after pre-planned downtime, as per given timelines so that their respective e-Office functioning does not suffer due to it,” cautioned IT Secretary Amit Sharma in a circular.
He averred that the implementation of e-Office In the Civil Secretariat including Raj Bhawan, J&K brought about a great deal of efficiency in the overall working and disposal of government business in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, besides ensuring functionality of the government both at Jammu as well as in Srinagar. “Notwithstanding these benefits, this online system like any other IT based system is susceptible to online invasions especially ethical hacking, key logger, phishing, denial of service, etc,” IT Secretary pointed out.
He stated that in order to make e-Office more secure and stable in future, integration of e-Office with Parichay (two-factor authentication) was required and advised by e-Office Project Division of NIC, New Delhi along with updating the existing version of e-Office to next level so as to ensure that e-Office should become more stable, robust, faster and consistent in future.
“All the e-Office users are informed that after the “enablement of Parichay (two-factor authentication), the e-Office URL (https://saccess.mcJn/eOffice_JK/) firstly will be redirected on the Parichay automatically,” IT secretary stated while referring to the step-wise guide (User Login Manual) to use e-Office after Parichay integration, annexed with the circular.