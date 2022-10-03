EARLY CHILDHOOD CARE AND EDUCATION | District level awareness programme held

Anantnag: A district level awareness programme regarding implementation of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) was today held at Anantnag.

The programme was presided over by District Programme Officer (DPO) Poshan, Anantnag, and 120 Anganwadi workers from Qazigund attended the programme.

DPO while interacting with the workers emphasized the importance of ECCE. He said that initial learnings in these precious years create an impression on the child and it is important that all eligible children benefit from this.

He also discussed field implementation of PMMVY and Ladli Beti and said that the POSHAN tracker is a novel initiative for effective implementation of schemes at AWC level.

The Poshan Tracker is an application used by the government to identify stunting, wasting, under-weight prevalence among children and last mile tracking of nutrition service delivery under its flagship POSHAN Abhiyaan (Prime Minister Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition).

The programme was attended by officials and field functionaries of POSHAN.