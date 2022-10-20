Early snowfall brings cheer to tourists in Sonamarg

Sonamarg: The season’s first snowfall on Thursday has brought cheer to hundreds of tourists visiting famous health resort of Sonamarg.

The health resort received 8-10 inch of snow.

Hundreds of tourists including children were seen enjoying the snowfall despite the dip in temperature.

“We are really enjoying the snowfall, we fell lucky that we witnessed it this time” a tourist from Mumbai said.

“We were here for couple of days and were not expecting snow this time, however early snowfall has brought so much joy to us” another tourist from Bengaluru said.