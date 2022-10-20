Early snowfall brings cheer to tourists in Sonamarg

Sonamarg: The season’s first snowfall on Thursday has brought cheer to hundreds of tourists visiting famous health resort of Sonamarg.
The health resort received 8-10 inch of snow.
Hundreds of tourists including children were seen enjoying the snowfall despite the dip in temperature.
“We are really enjoying the snowfall, we fell lucky that we witnessed it this time” a tourist from Mumbai said.
“We were here for couple of days and were not expecting snow this time, however early snowfall has brought so much joy to us” another tourist from Bengaluru said.
Meanwhile, hoteliers and people associated with the tourism are expecting good business after the snowfall. “Tourists always love snow and we expect that number of tourists will increase in coming days after the snow. This will have a good impact on our business,” Mudasir Ahmad, a hotelier told Greater Kashmir.
"Everyone associated with tourism is upbeat after the snowfall and hopefully the tourist footfall will increase in coming time," Maysar Ahmed, another hotelier said. He said that as of now there is not much tourist footfall at Sonamarg, however, they are expecting an increase now onwards.
Pertinently, the administration is gearing up to keep Sonamarg open during winter this year and promote it as a winter tourist destination. However, the hoteliers and traders have urged administration to ensure all arrangements including water and electricity besides proper plan for road clearance so that the tourists and people do not face any inconvenience during winter.