Earth Day celebrated at Aryans

Srinagar: The Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, celebrated Earth Day on the theme “Invest In Our Planet.”

The day was celebrated in which the Aryans students from Engineering, Law, Management, Nursing, Pharmacy, BEd and Agriculture participated in tree Plantation, poster presentation and project based activities.

Faculty members including Navneet Kaur, Neelu Bhatia, Akanksha Rana, Swati were among others present on the occasion.