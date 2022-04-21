Earth Day celebrated at Aryans

Srinagar: The Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, celebrated Earth Day on the theme “Invest In Our Planet.”
The day was celebrated in which the Aryans students from Engineering, Law, Management, Nursing, Pharmacy, BEd and Agriculture participated in tree Plantation, poster presentation and project based activities.
Faculty members including Navneet Kaur, Neelu Bhatia, Akanksha Rana, Swati were among others present on the occasion.
Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 to spread awareness about environmental protection and acknowledges the global climate crisis.
With the celebration of Earth Day, Aryans said that each passing year, “the climate is getting worse and it is our duty to help save and conserve our mother nature.”