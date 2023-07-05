Eco-parks turn into major tourist attractions in Kupwara

Kupwara: Eco-tourism parks developed by the Forest Department in Kamraj Forest Division of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are witnessing a huge visitor’s influx these days owing to the Forest Department’s successful initiatives to develop eco-tourism infrastructure and provide livelihood opportunities to several rural households.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Nagriwari Eco Park at Hatmulla, Kairwan Eco-Park at Dever and Satbaran Eco-Park at Lastiyal Kalaroose have become sure stops, most preferred eco-tourism and biodiversity-tourism attractions in Kupwara district.
He said that people were seen spending their quality time with their family and friends in these eco-parks developed under schemes like Green India Mission and CAMPA.
The spokesman said that as summer tourism in Kupwara district has picked up, these prominent eco-parks are witnessing a remarkable surge in tourism activities with thousands of local visitors, families, and students of different educational institutions and environment enthusiasts thronging these parks daily.
He said that apart from becoming main tourism attractions these parks had become sources of generation of livelihood for several families living in the close vicinity of these parks.