Eco-parks turn into major tourist attractions in Kupwara

Kupwara: Eco-tourism parks developed by the Forest Department in Kamraj Forest Division of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district are witnessing a huge visitor’s influx these days owing to the Forest Department’s successful initiatives to develop eco-tourism infrastructure and provide livelihood opportunities to several rural households.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Nagriwari Eco Park at Hatmulla, Kairwan Eco-Park at Dever and Satbaran Eco-Park at Lastiyal Kalaroose have become sure stops, most preferred eco-tourism and biodiversity-tourism attractions in Kupwara district.

He said that people were seen spending their quality time with their family and friends in these eco-parks developed under schemes like Green India Mission and CAMPA.