Ecological Club of NIT Srinagar organises poetry recitation competition

Srinagar: The Ecological Club (EcoCult) of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar Tuesday organised a virtual poetry competition titled “Poetry Slam”, in which various issues related to the environment were discussed and highlighted by the participants
The theme of the event was “Environmental issues faced in the modern era” highlighting global warming, which is the greatest environmental threat that people have ever faced.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal said the only way to preserve the environment and its beauty is by reducing consumption, reusing materialistic goods, and recycling our unwanted goods.
“Climate change can be solved by switching to renewable energy generation, promoting the development of eco-friendly things, and upgrading infrastructure,” he said.
Prof Sehgal also appreciated the organisers for conducting such events. Such initiatives are aimed to provide a stress-free atmosphere on the campus, he said.
Prof Sehgal also shared some of his life experiences and narrated his deep interest in poetry.
In his message, Registrar NIT, Prof Kaiser Bukhari appreciated the organisers of the daylong event. He said the primary aim event was to aware students about prevailing environmental challenges and their possible solutions.
On the occasion, Prof (Dr) Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, who is the Chairman of EcoCult, the Ecological Club of the National Institute of Technology, appreciated the students and stated that such events will be conducted in the future also.
The participants were adjudged by noted writer, star-Gazer, and poet Shilpa, who was the chief guest of the event. She also shared her journey and how she became a writer.
Shilpa also mentioned about her debut book “Love, Feel, Pain, Heel”. She said that a poem or any kind of write-up will always help the person to feed his/her soul.
From several entries for the competition, the top five poems were selected for the event. Qazi Adnan bagged the first position and won the competition. While Kamran Elyas became the first runner-up, and Nadeem Hamid became the second runner-up.