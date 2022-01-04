Ecological Club of NIT Srinagar organises poetry recitation competition

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal said the only way to preserve the environment and its beauty is by reducing consumption, reusing materialistic goods, and recycling our unwanted goods.

“Climate change can be solved by switching to renewable energy generation, promoting the development of eco-friendly things, and upgrading infrastructure,” he said.

Prof Sehgal also appreciated the organisers for conducting such events. Such initiatives are aimed to provide a stress-free atmosphere on the campus, he said.

Prof Sehgal also shared some of his life experiences and narrated his deep interest in poetry.