ECOTOURISM FOR CONSERVATION | Forests being opened up for people to realise importance of their conservation: PCCF

Bandipora: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Roshan Jaggi Saturday said that they were working under the theme “forest for recreation”, where forests were being opened up for commoners, students, and trekkers to help them feel and realise how important it was to conserve forests.

The PCCF was on a two-day visit to Gurez and Bandipora and inaugurated trekking routes in Gurez and forest parks.

He also inspected the oldest forest training institute in Chiternaar, Bandipora.

Jaggi said that they had a “target group” of children to raise awareness among them from an early age.

He said that they were developing trek routes to open up forests.

Besides having local importance, the PCCF said it was essential for tourists as well.

“In case tourists stay for days in Gurez, they can enjoy trekking and derive a thrill from adventure tourism,” he said.