ECOTOURISM FOR CONSERVATION | Forests being opened up for people to realise importance of their conservation: PCCF

Bandipora: The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Roshan Jaggi Saturday said that they were working under the theme “forest for recreation”, where forests were being opened up for commoners, students, and trekkers to help them feel and realise how important it was to conserve forests.
The PCCF was on a two-day visit to Gurez and Bandipora and inaugurated trekking routes in Gurez and forest parks.
He also inspected the oldest forest training institute in Chiternaar, Bandipora.
Jaggi said that they had a “target group” of children to raise awareness among them from an early age.
He said that they were developing trek routes to open up forests.
Besides having local importance, the PCCF said it was essential for tourists as well.
“In case tourists stay for days in Gurez, they can enjoy trekking and derive a thrill from adventure tourism,” he said.
Jaggi said that the other aspect of the theme was to generate local livelihood from these activities and initiatives, which were part of the same theme.
He said that they had come up with a model of how to scientifically use muck from Kishanganga tunnel excavations, which was dumped on roadsides along the Gurez-Bandipora road.
The PCCF said that a large area had been developed under this model where resting places and public convenience facilities had been set up for the tourists to take a break while on the journey.
Complimenting the oldest forest training institute in Bandipora, he said that it was a prestigious institution where scores of forest forces had been trained.
Jaggi said that once the training is best besides the management, preservation of forest and wildlife, and environment conservation, the officials also learn how to perform their duties with full faith.
“The most important aspect of the training is how to behave with people,” he said.
“They are taught everything in the institutes, which come in handy while they work in the field,” the PCCF said.
He said that without public cooperation these things were futile and the local support in implementing all these things was very important.
Divisional Forest Officer Mudasir Mahmood and other senior officers accompanied the PCCF to Gurez.