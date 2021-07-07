ED summon is coercive and intimidatory: NC

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday condemned the summoning of the wife of former J&K Chief Minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and called the measure ‘coercive and intimidatory in nature.’

According to a statement issued here, “party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, while taking strong exception to the summoning of Begum Mufti, an old and frail lady as highly unfortunate and said the timing of the issuance of the summon has raised a big question mark on the rationale behind such a move. “I on behalf my party condemn the move and demand that government must put a stop to such coercice measures,” he said.