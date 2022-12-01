EDI Director holds meeting in Shadab Karewa to review B2V4 progress

Shopian: Ajaz Ahmad Bhat , Director, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), who is also the Prabhari Officer for Shadab Karewa village in Shopian District, chaired a review meeting of officers to discuss the Back to Village Program progress.
He has been designated as a mentor for the village. At the meeting, special attention was paid to issues raised in the previous Back To Village program. Assuring the public that he will be available to redress public issues and facilitate appropriate communication between the Panchayat, local administration, and line departments, he assured the public that he will be available to redress public issues.
Members of the public raised a variety of issues at the meeting, which was discussed in depth with government officials. In addition, the Prabhari officer called many heads of departments to discuss the problems on the spot. Road connectivity and water supply were among the pressing issues. Others related to the health and animal husbandry departments also arose.
“I assure everyone present here that their grievances will be heard and addressed in the near future. The government, under the leadership of Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha, is fully committed to providing meaningful and dignified lives to the people of this union territory”, said Ajaz Ahmad Bhat. “B2V4 program is being monitored at the highest level, and all line departments are working tirelessly to resolve issues,” he added.
The back to village program is an initiative of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to shorten the communication gap between the administration and the common masses. Administration arrives at the doorsteps of the common people to understand their grievances and address them on the spot.
Block Development Officer, Keller accompanied Director, JKEDI to review the progress of various ongoing projects. Representatives of PDD, Rural Development Department, Local Administration, Animal Husbandry, Jal Shakthi Department, Health Department, Horticulture and Agriculture Department among others were also present in the meeting.