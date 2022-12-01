EDI Director holds meeting in Shadab Karewa to review B2V4 progress

Shopian: Ajaz Ahmad Bhat , Director, Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), who is also the Prabhari Officer for Shadab Karewa village in Shopian District, chaired a review meeting of officers to discuss the Back to Village Program progress.

He has been designated as a mentor for the village. At the meeting, special attention was paid to issues raised in the previous Back To Village program. Assuring the public that he will be available to redress public issues and facilitate appropriate communication between the Panchayat, local administration, and line departments, he assured the public that he will be available to redress public issues.

Members of the public raised a variety of issues at the meeting, which was discussed in depth with government officials. In addition, the Prabhari officer called many heads of departments to discuss the problems on the spot. Road connectivity and water supply were among the pressing issues. Others related to the health and animal husbandry departments also arose.