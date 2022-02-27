Edu deptt prepares 5-year plan for NIPUN Bharat

The J&K School Education Department (SED) has prepared a five-year plan for the implementation of National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat. The plan is under submission to the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) for approval.
This was stated by the officials of the SED during a review meeting convened by the secretary Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) GoI. The department gave an overview of the department functioning besides showcasing the initiatives taken up by the department to improve the learning outcomes of the students.
NIPUN Bharat is a National Mission on foundational literacy and numeracy launched by MoE for proficiency in reading with understanding and numeracy to ensure that every child in the country necessarily attains foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27.
The department said a Union Territory (UT) level Task Force has been constituted by the department and project Director Samagra Shiksha has been designated as Mission Director for NIPUN Bharat.
“A 5-year Plan for implementation of NIPUN Bharat is developed and is under submission to MoE, GoI,” the department informed the secretary DSEL.
The department said the formation of UT level and district level Steering Committees were in progress as well. “The web portal for mentoring of students by teachers has been developed as well,” the department said.
The department said the community participation will be ensured for achieving Lakshaya of Nipun Bharat in J&K and parents of the children will be sensitized toward the need of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN).
“Toy based learning aligned with the real situations will be promoted to make learning joyful. Availability of TLM will be ensured in the beginning of the session and training of primary teachers on FLN will be taken up as well,” the department said.
Notably, the NIPUN Bharat mission works to improve the efficiency and learning skills of children. For instance, a child should read at least 60 words per minute of a comprehensive text accurately after passing class three
“For this mentoring of the teachers by the experts and resource persons will be done besides contextualization of learning outcomes and their translation in local languages,” the meeting was informed.
The department said it will create an enabling environment to ensure universal acquisition of Foundation Literacy and Numeracy so that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by the end of Grade-III up to 2026-27.