Edu deptt prepares 5-year plan for NIPUN Bharat

The J&K School Education Department (SED) has prepared a five-year plan for the implementation of National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN) Bharat. The plan is under submission to the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) for approval.

This was stated by the officials of the SED during a review meeting convened by the secretary Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) GoI. The department gave an overview of the department functioning besides showcasing the initiatives taken up by the department to improve the learning outcomes of the students.