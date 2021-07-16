EDUCATION AMID PANDEMIC | 1.86 lakh students attend community classes at 4842 locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The initiative of holding community classes by the School Education Department has gained momentum as over 1,86,677 students from government and private schools have attended the community classes at 4842 locations across Kashmir.

The initiative of holding community classes was taken by the government to reach out to the students who lack access to the internet and smartphones and thus remain unavailable for online classes.

As per the official figures, till July 15, the number of students from government schools attending community classes is 1,80,407 while around 6270 students from different private schools have also availed the facility of the School Education Department.

The official figures state that south Kashmir’s Anantnag district has witnessed participation of around 42,579 students from government as well as private schools which is highest among all the districts.

Anantnag is followed by Baramulla district with a participation of 39,032 students in community classes

Pulwama district has witnessed participation of around 20,634 students at 487 locations where the department has established a community or open-air school for the students.