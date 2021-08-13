EDUCATION AMID PANDEMIC Guidelines issued for holding school-based T1 assessment for students from class 1st to 9th

The decision has been taken in reference to the decision of the administrative department of the School Education Department for holding the Term-I assessment of the students.

The Director Academics J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has also been taken onboard for holding the Term-I assessment of the students.

“Fifty percent of weightage will be given to school-based assessment, which will be a learner-friendly assessment involving different formats for taking assessment of the students rather than pen-paper test,” the official communication reads.

It states that the tutorials-cum-assignments for T1 syllabus developed by SCERT Kashmir division which had been disseminated through various digital means to the schools, teachers and students should also form the base for assessment purposes.

“Fifty percent weightage will be given to the said assignments as well,” the document reads.

The SCERT has directed the concerned DIETs to guide the teachers through district resource groups, cluster resource persons and other resource persons in conducting the assessment.

“The process should get completed by August 20,” the official document reads.

The SCERT has said that the assessment should be student-friendly and asked the teachers to identify the learning gaps among the students which should be bridged immediately after culmination of the process.

“Moreover, the school-based assessment will be integrated with the teaching-learning process through online and offline mode,” the official document reads.