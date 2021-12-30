Education Department seeks details of employees with ‘poor track record’

In wake of this, the School Education Department has devised a format seeking details of the employees of the department having poor track records or have remained involved in corruption or embezzlement cases during their services.

The government earlier decided to prepare a list of the non-performing staff in the School Education Department over the deteriorating academic standards and the rising dropout rate of students in the government schools.

As per the format, the department is seeking details of the “mentally abnormal” employees besides those having physical disabilities.

The teachers posted in schools from primary level to higher secondary level would also be shown the exit door by the department for having zero enrolments of students.