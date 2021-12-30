Education Department seeks details of employees with ‘poor track record’

Srinagar: The School Education Department has started an exercise to collect the details of the employees of the department who have crossed the age of 48 years or have served for 22 years in the department.
The move comes after the government in different meetings asked the School Education Department for identifying non-performing or “deadwood” employees of the department for their consideration under Article 226 (2) of J&K CSRs.
In wake of this, the School Education Department has devised a format seeking details of the employees of the department having poor track records or have remained involved in corruption or embezzlement cases during their services.
The government earlier decided to prepare a list of the non-performing staff in the School Education Department over the deteriorating academic standards and the rising dropout rate of students in the government schools.
As per the format, the department is seeking details of the “mentally abnormal” employees besides those having physical disabilities.
The teachers posted in schools from primary level to higher secondary level would also be shown the exit door by the department for having zero enrolments of students.
The School Education Department has started an exhaustive exercise to collect the details of the government schools having meager or zero enrollment of the students.
The move has come after the J&K government decided to rationalise around 2000 schools - 1000 in Kashmir and 1000 in the Jammu division for having a meager enrollment of the students.
The schools with meager or zero enrollment of students would be vacated as well.
The department has also sought the details of the school teachers who have produced low results of students over the past years in J&K Board or School Education-level exams.
“The number of employees of the department involved in private business should also be submitted to the department,” reads the content of the format devised by the department.
The government earlier said that despite having a huge number of employees in the department, the majority of them were not performing their duties to the level of expectations.
The Principal Secretary in a letter to Director Education Kashmir and Jammu divisions said that it had become inevitable to identify the non-working or “deadwood” in both teaching and non-teaching faculty who have either emptied the schools in enrollment by mostly resorting to private coaching or side business.
“Such employees have created a corrupt and malicious work culture in offices which has put the public to great inconvenience and have proven counterproductive to the growth of the department,” Singh in his letter has said.