EDUCATION DEPARTMENT’S 10% RESERVED QUOTA |11,787 students to get free coaching in private coaching centres

Srinagar: Around 11,787 students belonging to economically-weaker sections would get free coaching classes at the registered private coaching institutes functioning across Kashmir for the current academic session.
The students have been recommended by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) to private tuition centres under the 10 percent reserved quota of poor students.
“The list of eligible students has been approved and issued to concerned private coaching centres to accommodate the students for free coaching,” an official at DSEK said.
The private coaching centres are supposed to adjust students from weaker sections, orphans, and physically challenged students under the 10 percent reserved quota as per the government Order No 445 of 2010.
The students were selected for free coaching after scrutinising their documents including the income certificates of their families.
“The list of the students was scrutinised by the departmental committee and sent to the coaching centres accordingly. They (students) will get free coaching for class 11th and 12th besides coaching for other competitive exams as well,” the official said.
The students enrolled under the 10 percent reserved quotas would be enrolled in these registered coaching centres.
The students would not be charged any amount.
Meanwhile, as per the order issued by Director Education Kashmir, TasaduqHussain Mir, the concerned private coaching centres have been asked to check the authenticity of the reserved category with the original documents before the selected candidate is allowed to join for free coaching under the 10 percent reserved quota.
“The concerned private tuition centres should not allow the selected candidate in case of any variation in the particulars of the selected candidates reflected in the order, especially the category under selected and it should be conveyed to the directorate within one week,” the order reads.
It reads that the selected candidates having any grievance should approach the directorate within a week.
In this order, the coaching centres have been asked to submit the compliance report to the directorate about the joining of the students to the particular coaching centre within 15 days.
“The concerned coaching centres will ensure implementation of SoPs given the COVID-19 pandemic as issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of India and J&K government,” the order reads.