Education deptt makes cleanliness drive in schools, offices a routine

As per the official document, the Directorates of Kashmir and Jammu division have carried out cleanliness drives in 221 offices and 16001 schools across J&K during Swachhata Pakhwara initiative so far.

“The move has been appreciated by the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department. Same spirit shall continue for cleanliness drives in schools and offices,” the document reads.

It may be mentioned that educational institutions continue to remain closed for offline classes for the last one academic year due to which most of the school premises were left unattended owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The premises of the majority of the schools were in shambles following which the government recently directed the school heads to carry out cleanliness drives on the eve of celebrations of Independence Day on August 15,” a teacher said.

“Now the government wants the campuses to remain in good hygiene as the schools may reopen in near future,” he said. Besides, students in rural areas are regularly attending open air community classes delivered by the teachers on a daily basis. The classes are mostly conducted within the school premises or nearby area of the respective schools.

“If we call students within the premises then we are supposed to keep the surroundings of the school clean and in hygienic conditions,” the teacher said.

Meanwhile, the administrative department has asked Directors of School Education department in both Kashmir and Jammu division to continue the cleanliness drive in schools and offices. The Directors have been asked to make updated status along with photographs available to the administrative department every Wednesday.

“It will follow the physical inspection of the locations where the cleanliness drives have been reported shortly,” the official letter reads.