Education Deptt repatriates ‘favorite’ Resource Persons to schools

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has repatriated Resource Persons from offices to schools following criticism for allowing influential teachers to enjoy prolonged stints as District Resource Persons (DRPs), Zonal Resource Persons (ZRPs) and Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs) in violation of norms.

An order for the repatriation of these resource persons has been issued by the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK).

The DRPs, ZRPs and CRPs were posted after the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in J&K and were nominated from within the existing resourceful teaching staff from different schools of the district.