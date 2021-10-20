Education deptt starts registration process for coaching centres

Srinagar: The School Education Department has initiated a process for registration of private coaching centres across Kashmir.
A direction has been also given to coaching institutes not to hire any government employee as faculty at the coaching institute.
The move comes ahead of the winter during which these institutes witness huge footfall of students for private coaching for their senior secondary classes and various competitive exams.
Over the years, many government school teachers were found teaching at private coaching centres in violation of the government rules. The ban has been imposed on the government school teachers in the wake of implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 in J&K.
The RTE Act 2009 became applicable in J&K in October 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution.
The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009 vide Chapter IV, Clause 28 prohibits all teachers from engaging themselves in private tuition or private teaching activity.
“No teacher should engage in private tuition or private teaching activity,” the contents of the RTE Act read. Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued a notification for fresh registration or renewal of the registration of private coaching centres.
“The validity in registration of private coaching centres has already expired and the office issued a series of advisories to the general public not to enroll their wards in unregistered coaching or tuition centres,” the notification reads.
The private coaching centres have been directed to ensure that no government employee is imparting teaching in their coaching centre and the proprietor has to submit an affidavit duly attested by the judicial magistrate as well.
“In case any violation is found from the particular coaching centre, strict action under provision of law should be initiated and also the action under J&K Civil Service Conduct Rule will be followed accordingly against the particular government employee,” the notification reads.
The directorate has notified other criteria for the registration process of private coaching centres for the year 2021-22 either for renewal of their registration or getting fresh registration.
“The application forms either for renewal or registration of private coaching or tuition centres should be submitted to the office of the district monitoring committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner or ADC concerned by or before November 15,” the notification reads.
The application forms in prescribed format are available on the directorate’s official website www.dsek.nic.in or collected from directorate or from the offices of the respective Chief Education Officers (CEO).
“The district monitoring committee should ensure receipt of the documents and no application form should be entertained without publishing of class-wise and subject-wise fee structure in the leading Kashmir-based newspapers for information of the general public, especially to the aspirant candidates who intend to get coaching in the particular centre,” the notification reads.
The coaching centres have also been asked to publish details of faculty members to be hired by the private coaching or tuition centres.
“The details of the faculty should be published in the leading Kashmir-based newspaper and also make available the Aadhaar-based biometric details of each faculty member hired by the coaching centre,” it reads.