Education deptt starts registration process for coaching centres

Over the years, many government school teachers were found teaching at private coaching centres in violation of the government rules. The ban has been imposed on the government school teachers in the wake of implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009 in J&K.

The RTE Act 2009 became applicable in J&K in October 2019 following the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution.

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act-2009 vide Chapter IV, Clause 28 prohibits all teachers from engaging themselves in private tuition or private teaching activity.

“No teacher should engage in private tuition or private teaching activity,” the contents of the RTE Act read. Meanwhile, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued a notification for fresh registration or renewal of the registration of private coaching centres.