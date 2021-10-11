EDUCATION| Government to promote technological intervention in schools

Srinagar: The Government of India (GoI) has taken various initiatives to improve the learning outcomes and teaching learning process in the government schools over the past many years.
The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has now shifted focus on using Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and other digital initiatives to enhance the learning outcomes among the school children besides improving the teaching-learning methodology in government-run schools.
The initiatives are being taken in line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020 wherein the government is shifting focus on making appropriate use of technology in all levels of education to improve the academic standards and evaluation processes at scales.
As per the official document, the initiative of using technological interventions is aimed at enhancing educational access to disadvantaged groups.
An official said that under the new initiatives, the government is focused to make maximum use of technological interventions and enhance the understanding of children to learn ICT and digital initiatives.
“Making use of technological interventions will increase availability of data to enhance understanding of how children learn on ICT and digital initiatives,” the official said. “It will help streamline educational planning, administration and management at all levels.”
The students are away from their classroom for the past two years and are completely dependent on online mode of education.
Keeping in view the prolonged closure of the schools due to which the students are not able to attend physical classes, the government has shifted focus on making optimum use of technological interventions.
Under the Samagra Shiksha, the government is planning to cover students from class 6th to 12th by investing in ICT and other digital initiatives.
“The nonrecurring and recurring grants under lCT and digital initiatives for schools will be available to the states and union territories for the benefit of students,” the document reads.
As per the official document, the funds will be utilised on schools which have not availed the ICT facility earlier and can opt for ICT or smart classrooms as per their requirement and need.
“In case of more than 700 enrollments, an additional ICT laboratory can also be considered,” it reads.
Also, the schools which have already availed the ICT facility can avail smart classrooms and tablets for students as per the norms of the Samagra Shiksha scheme.
“It will be ensured that the same e-content is available across all digital modes (portals, apps, TV and radio) for the same topics under the Coherence Policy of DSEL to ensure equity in educational technology,” the document reads.
The schools in the Special Education Zones and Aspirational Districts will be integrated with digital devices on priority as recommended in the NEP-2020.
“The priority will be given to projects which have an element of community participation,” it reads.