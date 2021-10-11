EDUCATION| Government to promote technological intervention in schools

As per the official document, the initiative of using technological interventions is aimed at enhancing educational access to disadvantaged groups.

An official said that under the new initiatives, the government is focused to make maximum use of technological interventions and enhance the understanding of children to learn ICT and digital initiatives.

“Making use of technological interventions will increase availability of data to enhance understanding of how children learn on ICT and digital initiatives,” the official said. “It will help streamline educational planning, administration and management at all levels.”

The students are away from their classroom for the past two years and are completely dependent on online mode of education.

Keeping in view the prolonged closure of the schools due to which the students are not able to attend physical classes, the government has shifted focus on making optimum use of technological interventions.

Under the Samagra Shiksha, the government is planning to cover students from class 6th to 12th by investing in ICT and other digital initiatives.