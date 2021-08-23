Education suffers by deputing teachers in offices: SED

“It is therefore ordered that all such academic persons who are attached or deployed in the office of Chief Education Officer, Kishtwar and Zonal Education Officer, Kishtwar are deemed to have been detached with the directions to report to their original places of postings immediately,” the order reads.

The Administrative department has also directed the DDOs not to draw the salary of any attached or deployed academic person or teaching staff till they join their original places of posting.

Over the years, several circular instructions were issued to the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) to relieve all the teachers from their offices.

However, there was no implementation of the orders issued by the directorate.

The teachers were allowed to continue their stint in offices under the pretext of their contribution in making academic policies.

However, most of the teachers deputed in offices are either associated with different forums of teachers or have patronage of higher ups in the department.

“These teachers are actually deputed as ZRPs and CRPs in offices and their role is to visit the schools and also to provide academic assistance to the teachers in holding community classes or routine classes wherever required. Unfortunately, they use their influence and get some non-teaching assignments and continue their stay for years,” an official said. “The CRPs and ZRPs are deputed only for two years and have to be replaced by other teachers after their term completes.”