Education suffers by deputing teachers in offices: SED

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) Monday said that by deputing teachers in offices, the academics in institutions suffer badly and that the authorities had seriously viewed such an act.
An order issued by the Principal Secretary School Education Department (SED) Bishwajit Kumar Singh said that a good number of academic persons or teaching staff had been attached or deployed in the office of Chief Education Officer, Kishtwar and Zonal Education Officer, Kishtwar from time-to-time through different orders and communications.
“Due to this, the academics in the institutions suffer badly and the act has been viewed seriously by the authorities,” the order said.
The move comes in wake of the hue and cry in the department over prolonged deputation of teachers in offices to manage non-teaching jobs.
The influential teachers managed their deployment in the offices for years together, leaving their schools teacher-deficient.
Greater Kashmir carried a series of stories over the issue bringing under scanner how teachers manage extended stints in offices, leaving students deprived of getting adequate staff in their schools.
The principal secretary in his order has said that it had also come to the notice that these officials were not properly handing and taking over their charge.
“It is therefore ordered that all such academic persons who are attached or deployed in the office of Chief Education Officer, Kishtwar and Zonal Education Officer, Kishtwar are deemed to have been detached with the directions to report to their original places of postings immediately,” the order reads.
The Administrative department has also directed the DDOs not to draw the salary of any attached or deployed academic person or teaching staff till they join their original places of posting.
Over the years, several circular instructions were issued to the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) to relieve all the teachers from their offices.
However, there was no implementation of the orders issued by the directorate.
The teachers were allowed to continue their stint in offices under the pretext of their contribution in making academic policies.
However, most of the teachers deputed in offices are either associated with different forums of teachers or have patronage of higher ups in the department.
“These teachers are actually deputed as ZRPs and CRPs in offices and their role is to visit the schools and also to provide academic assistance to the teachers in holding community classes or routine classes wherever required. Unfortunately, they use their influence and get some non-teaching assignments and continue their stay for years,” an official said. “The CRPs and ZRPs are deputed only for two years and have to be replaced by other teachers after their term completes.”