Efforts on to divert water from Brengi stream sinkhole

Anantnag: The efforts to divert the water from a sinkhole in a Brengi stream, one of the major tributaries of River Jehlum in south Kashmir's Anantnag district is on.

The vertical hole that developed in the stream near Wandevalgam village of Kokernag has disrupted the flow of water.

“We have pressed men and machinery into service to divert the water from sinkhole so as to ensure it flows downstream,” said Muhammad Saeed, Assistant Executive Engineer, Flood Control Department Kokernag.