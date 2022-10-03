Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements reviewed in Kulgam

Kulgam: A meeting of Officers and members of Auqaf was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at mini secretariat, here to review arrangements made for the celebrations of Eid Milad- un-Nabi (SAW).
The DC instructed officers for providing all requisite facilities including safe drinking water, sanitation, medical care facilities, uninterrupted power supply, adequate transport facilities and parking places to the devotees.
Fire and emergency department was instructed to depute fire tenders at shrines where large congregations in view of Eid Milad- un-Nabi (SAW) are expected.
The DC directed municipal authorities to ensure proper sanitation measures are put in place well in advance at shrines/khankahas and their vicinity including at Ziyarat Shareef Kulgam, Gufbal, Yaroo Hazratbal, Chimmer, Kund and all other places.
Concerned were also instructed to intensify market checking to keep a check on rates in the market. In addition ARTO was directed to ensure better transport facilities and route plans across the district.
The meeting was attended by ADC, ACR, CMO, Ex. Engineers of PDD and PHE, ARTO, AD-FCS&CA all EOs, Tehsildars and other concerned. Besides, members from Auqaf committees also participated in the meeting.