Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) arrangements reviewed in Kulgam

Kulgam: A meeting of Officers and members of Auqaf was today held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at mini secretariat, here to review arrangements made for the celebrations of Eid Milad- un-Nabi (SAW).

The DC instructed officers for providing all requisite facilities including safe drinking water, sanitation, medical care facilities, uninterrupted power supply, adequate transport facilities and parking places to the devotees.

Fire and emergency department was instructed to depute fire tenders at shrines where large congregations in view of Eid Milad- un-Nabi (SAW) are expected.