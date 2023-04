Srinagar: On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today extended his greetings to the people of Kashmir.

In his festival message, Div Com Kashmir prayed that this Eid brings peace and prosperity and espouses harmony among citizens.

He said this festival teaches “us to share happiness with poor and needy people by offering charity generously.”