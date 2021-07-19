Eid-ul-Adha preparations| DC Ganderbal urges for strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs at religious places

Ganderbal: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, KrittikaJyotsna today said that the Eid prayers shall be allowed only in local mosques of the district and no congregational prayers shall be allowed in major mosques/ Eidgah of the district on forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha as a precautionary measure to overcome the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.

The DC said this during a regular press briefing on the current Covid scenario and mitigation efforts put in place in the district.

Greeting people on eve of Eid-ul-Adha, the DC called upon the people to religiously follow all Covid SOPs in social, religious and other gatherings during the festive days, where chances of exposure to virus are more adding that CAB should become part of our routine and the same must be duly followed strictly.