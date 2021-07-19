Eid-ul-Adha preparations| DC Ganderbal urges for strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs at religious places

Ganderbal: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, KrittikaJyotsna today said that the Eid prayers shall be allowed only in local mosques of the district and no congregational prayers shall be allowed in major mosques/ Eidgah of the district on forthcoming Eid-ul-Adha as a precautionary measure to overcome the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.
The DC said this during a regular press briefing on the current Covid scenario and mitigation efforts put in place in the district.
Greeting people on eve of Eid-ul-Adha, the DC called upon the people to religiously follow all Covid SOPs in social, religious and other gatherings during the festive days, where chances of exposure to virus are more adding that CAB should become part of our routine and the same must be duly followed strictly.
Regarding Eid prayers, the DC said that a limited number of people shall assemble in local Mosques for Eid prayers with proper adherence to SOPs in and outside the mosques adding that fresh guidelines issued by the UT Govt. regarding religious and social gatherings during festivals shall be implemented in letter and spirit.
Regarding weekend restrictions in Sonamarg and Manasbal Park, the DC maintained that these restrictions shall also remain in place on weekends in this week. She further added that picnic, swimming and bathing in Sindh Nallah is also banned in view of increasing water level for the safety of people.
In view of the recent weather advisory, the DC appealed to the general public of the district, especially those residing in the higher reaches, to remain cautious and not to venture out in slopes, hilly areas or flood/landslide prone areas till weather improves.