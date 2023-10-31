Ekta Diwas held across Kashmir hospitals

Srinagar: Ekta Diwas was celebrated across Kashmir hospitals on Tuesday and the main function was held at DHSK head office Bemina.

Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather was the chief guest on the occasion. The function was also graced by Dy. Director Health Services Dr Rouf Ahmad, Dy. Director Dentistry Dr Jahanzaib, Assistant Directors, Chief Medical Officer Srinagar, Epidemiologist Kashmir besides scores of health employees.

During the function, the Directorate showcased the achievements of the department from the last couple of years that have helped the health department to do commendable jobs for the benefit of the public.

While addressing the gathering, the Director said that the department has done an outstanding job in the last few years and the government has been fully supportive to the department to further enhance patient care.

Government has been enhancing infrastructure, filling vacant positions due to which all services are improving with each passing day, he said.

He added that all the schemes of the government of India are being implemented on ground and schemes like Ayushman Bharat and free drug policy, chemotherapy policy and dialysis facilities have revolutionized the health sector in Kashmir.

He said that health care workers have been doing a great job to provide better facilities to the public while putting emphasis on working with more zeal and zest so that patients can get better services at their door steps.

Likewise other health institutions across Kashmir valley also commemorated Ekta Diwas.

During these functions, medical camps, health melas integrity pledges and unity runs were conducted. During the function at the Directorate, traditional folk dances and local Kashmiri traditional folk songs were presented in front of the audience.