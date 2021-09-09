ELARA INDIA DIALOGUE 2021|Rs 28,400 cr IDS is unlocking investment flow to J&K: LG

While the country under able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a mission to renovate, reinvent and take a quantum leap from fastest-growing economy to superpower, Jammu & Kashmir is also set out on the journey towards growth and prosperity, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor spoke on how the new Rs 28,400 cr Industrial Development Scheme is proving to be a game changer in facilitating the Industrial growth in the UT of J&K.

The new industrial scheme, offering a host of attractive Industrial Incentives, a supportive framework of Ease of Doing Business, coupled with the Land Bank of 12,000 acres, private industrial estate development & a strong MSME ecosystem, is unlocking the investment flow and welcoming the potential investors to look at J&K as a great business opportunity, added the Lt Governor.

We are striving to create a vibrant industrial ecosystem and transform the UT into an industrialized territory. The tireless efforts are paying us the dividend. Within two months, we have received investment proposals worth Rs 25,000 Crore for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions and we are hoping to get the proposals of approximately Rs 50,000 Crore by March 2022, the Lt Governor said.

Moreover, Jammu & Kashmir has the lowest crime rate and lowest power utility rates. Security situation has significantly improved. In July, 10.50 lakh tourists visited the UT while the number has gone up to 11.20 lakh last month, clearly indicating a conducive environment for the businesses to flourish, said the Lt Governor.

Elara Capital Chairman Raj Bhatt, renowned journalist Aditi Phadnis and hundreds of company representatives from across the country and abroad attended the dialogue.